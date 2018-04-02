Wolf fundraising in 2018 leaves him with $14.7M cash on hand

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s incumbent governor raised nearly $5 million for his re-election during the first three months of the year, leaving him with more than $14.7 million in the bank for the election that’s now seven months away.



Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s campaign said Monday he took in $4.96 million between Jan. 1 and March 26.

His campaign says 91 percent of his donations were of $250 or less, and nine out of 10 donors live in Pennsylvania.

Wolf spent more than $32 million, including about $10 million of his own money, in winning the governorship in 2014.

He doesn’t have an opponent in the Democratic primary. Three Republicans are competing for their party’s nomination to take him on.

Wolf plans to file his campaign finance report with the state on Tuesday.