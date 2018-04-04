Wolf extends fundraising lead in Governor’s race: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Millions more dollars poured into the Pennsylvania governor’s race in 2018, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf extended his fundraising lead over the three Republican candidates vying for the party’s nomination to challenge him, according to reports filed at the state’s Tuesday deadline. Wolf reported more than $14.7 million in the bank for November’s general election, or $8.5 million more than his nearest rival, Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County, who made millions in the waste-hauling industry.

With seven weeks until May 15’s primary election, Wagner reported $6.2 million in cash in the bank. Paul Mango, a former health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh, had $3.3 million and Laura Ellsworth, a longtime commercial litigation lawyer from suburban Pittsburgh, had $434,000. All told, candidates reported raising $8.7 million from Jan. 1 through March 26. That boosted contributions in the race past $40 million, including cash carried into last year.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers have scored a pair of rulings crucial to their strategy of painting his accuser as a money-grubbing liar as jury selection in his sexual assault retrial continues for a third day. Seven jurors have been picked so far. The process resumes on Wednesday in suburban Philadelphia. Judge Steven O’Neill Tuesday granted the Cosby team’s request to call a woman who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity before she lodged allegations against the comedian in 2005.

Constand’s lawyer has said Marguerite Jackson isn’t telling the truth. The judge also ruled that jurors can hear how much Cosby paid Constand in a 2006 civil settlement. The Associated Press doesn’t typically identify people who say they’re victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Amid chants of “Nova! Nova!” Villanova students and fans loudly welcomed their men’s basketball team back to campus Tuesday night, a day after the Wildcats claimed their second national championship in three years. Players were treated like rock stars as they made their way into the ancient Jake Nevin Field House for a celebration.

“What’s better than this?” coach Jay Wright said as the crowd roared. Behind Donte DiVincenzo’s career-high 31 points off the bench, Villanova routed Michigan 79-62 on Monday in San Antonio to win the school’s third national title.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — A woman opened fire yesterday at YouTube headquarters, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself — as terrified employees huddled inside. After getting multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire, officers and federal agents swarmed around the company’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, near San Francisco. Officers discovered one victim with a gunshot wound — then found the shooter with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound some minutes later. Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — As the world prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of King’s murder, the milestone coincides with a resurgence of white supremacy, the continued shootings of unarmed black men and a parade of discouraging statistics on the lack of progress among black Americans on issues from housing to education to wealth. But rather than despair, the resounding message repeated in the building was one of resilience, resolve, and a renewed commitment to King’s legacy and unfinished work.

With an enthusiastic crowd filling Memphis’ Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, the atmosphere was heavy with nostalgia Tuesday for the evening 50 years ago that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his final speech. National labor leader Lee Saunders said “Dr. King’s work — our work — isn’t done.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Seventeen states, the District of Columbia and six cities sued the U.S. government Tuesday, saying the addition of a citizenship question to the census form is unconstitutional. The Trump administration’s decision to ask people about their citizenship has set off worries among Democrats that immigrants will dodge the survey altogether, diluting political representation for states that tend to vote Democratic and robbing many communities of federal dollars.

Supporters of the plan for the 2020 census argue that obtaining more data on the voting-age population of citizens than current surveys are providing will help the Justice Department enforce the Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights. It would be the first time in 70 years that the government used the census form sent to every household to ask people to specify whether they are U.S. citizens. New York Attorney General Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a Democrat who announced the new lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, said the plans would have a “devastating effect on New York, where we have millions of immigrants.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump criticized the major television networks on Tuesday as “fakers.” Trump tweeted that the “‘Fakers’ at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!” The president is also defending the Sinclair Broadcast Group following news reports about a video of dozens of Sinclair news anchors reading a script expressing concern about “fake stories.” Sinclair owns nearly 200 local TV stations and has ordered its anchors to read a statement expressing concern about “one-sided news stories plaguing the country.”

Trump tweeted that “The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast.” Sinclair, a conservative-leaning company and one of the country’s largest owners of TV stations, has previously come under fire from federal regulators for failing to disclose paid programming. Last year, the Federal Communications Committee slapped Sinclair with a $13.4 million fine for not properly identifying some content as ads, including news stories on a cancer foundation that were paid for by the foundation. Sinclair also has pushed to ease regulation of the broadcast industry and approve its plan to buy Tribune Media, a move that would dramatically increase the company’s reach.

NEW YORK (AP) — Real life will imitate art this spring at the USA series “Suits” when series regular Meghan Markle bids farewell to the legal drama in a wedding — and then goes off to marry her prince in real life.

Show creator and show runner Aaron Korsh has written an on-screen wedding for Markle’s paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane, who will finally exchange vows during the April 25 season seven finale with her longtime love Mike Ross, played by Patrick Adams. The two have been lovebirds for years and had one previous wedding date collapse.

Both actors will then exit the show, which starts filming season eight this month. The wedding will be a sort of dress rehearsal for Markle’s real one to Prince Harry at Britain’s Windsor Castle on May 19.

“I think we had to do this,” said Korsch. “It’s something that we owed and had to do. Obviously, I’m so happy for Meghan in her personal life and that it landed sort of similarly. It just happens.”

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Some visitors to the Detroit Zoo will soon be able to add animal droppings to their souvenir list. Free buckets of 5 pounds of animal manure, dubbed Detroit Zoo Poo, will be handed out on April 14 as part of the zoo’s GreenFest celebration. The event precedes Earth Day and will showcase how the zoo recycles waste.

Buckets will be available to the first 1,000 visitors to the zoo’s anaerobic digester educational display. The digester converts 500 tons of animal manure and other organic waste each year into methane-rich gas to help power the zoo’s animal hospital. Nutrient-rich fertilizer is a byproduct. The zoo notes the compost “is great for putting in your garden.”

OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer says a motorist duped by a satirical website told him that burning rubber is protected free speech. Oakland Police Sgt. Tracy Frost posted on the department’s Facebook page that the driver locked eyes with him and then proceeded to spin his tires last week.

He said the motorist explained that the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that burned rubber marks are constitutionally protected free speech. The officer said he got a hearty chuckle when the driver cited a story from New Maine News, a satirical website. He said he left the motorist off the hook, figuring the ribbing he was going to get from his friend was worse than a citation.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — He ain’t nothing but hound dog, but he was worth the long drive. A couple drove 14 hours from their home in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Brookhaven, Mississippi, to adopt a red hound mix because they already have, and love, his littermate. The Daily Leader reports the dog and his sister were left at the Brookhaven Animal Rescue League in December, and were treated for hair loss.

The female went to Wisconsin through a program that moves dogs from crowded shelters to parts of the country where there’s more demand. After Cheri and James Newman adopted the female dog, they learned she had a brother and set out to get him. The shelter originally called the dogs Myrna and Myron. Their new family renamed them: Molly and Mississippi…

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey allowed one hit over five spotless innings in his encouraging season debut, and the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0 at Citi Field. With most seats empty in the 40-degree mist, a healthy Harvey gave the Mets reason to believe he can rebound this year from two terrible seasons interrupted by injury. The Phillies games are always on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

