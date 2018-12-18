Wolf continues urging for new voting machines: AP PA headlines, features, scores & skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/18/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says it’s the “right thing” for every Pennsylvania county to buy new voting machines in time for 2020’s elections, although he acknowledges it’s a costly proposition. The governor told The Associated Press that one big challenge his administration faces is helping counties afford an estimated $125 million tab. Wolf, a Democrat, said Friday the federal government should contribute more than $14 million.

Wolf’s committed to asking lawmakers for state aid to cover at least half. Pennsylvania is one of 13 states where most or all voters use machines that store votes electronically without printed ballots or other paper-based backups that could be used to double-check the vote. The push for new machines comes after federal authorities say Russian hackers targeted at least 21 states during 2016’s presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has seen more homicides this year than in any other in over a decade, as a particularly violent summer morphed into a deadly fall. The mayor has declared gun violence a public health emergency. Police data show that there have been 333 homicides in the city as of Sunday. That’s an 11 percent increase over the same period last year and the most since 2007.

New York and Los Angeles, with populations much larger than Philadelphia’s 1.5 million, have had fewer homicides this year. As of Dec. 9, New York City had seen 273; as of Dec. 8, Los Angeles had 243. In September, Mayor Jim Kenney ordered his staff to come up with strategies to tackle the crisis like a public health emergency, and their action plan should be ready next month.

READING (AP) –The deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found after fire gutted a mobile home in the Reading area earlier this year have been ruled a murder-suicide. State police in Berks County said Scott Taulker and Maureen Taulker were found dead after early morning blaze June 6 in Centre Township near Centerport.

The Reading Eagle reports that after months of investigation involving multiple interviews and careful examination of the scene, a state police fire marshal concluded that the man used a lighter to facilitate his suicide. The woman was asleep and unable to escape, and her death was ruled a homicide. Three dogs and at least two cats were also found dead after the fire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The more research being done on Russia’s effort to affect the 2016 presidential election — the clearer it is that the effort extended far beyond 2016 and is ongoing. The US Senate intelligence committee released a pair of reports yesterday about the Russian disinformation campaign on U.S. social media outlets. And it found the campaign went far longer than first thought, with troll farms even now continuing to stoke racial and political passions in this country.

The report says the Russian effort was designed to “blur the lines between reality and fiction” to help elect Donald Trump in 2016. The studies are the most comprehensive picture yet of Russian interference using American social media. Facebook, Google and Twitter declined to comment on the specifics of the reports.

NEW YORK (AP) — Former CBS CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after the company’s board of directors determined he was fired “with cause” over sexual misconduct allegations.

The board said Monday it reached its decision after finding that Moonves failed to cooperate fully with investigators looking into the allegations.

The board also cited what it called Moonves’ “willful and material misfeasance,” violation of company policies and breach of his contract. Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.

NEW YORK (AP) — Chelsea Clinton’s career as a children’s author continues with a picture book about endangered animals. Penguin Young Readers announced Monday that the daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton is collaborating with illustrator Gianna Marino on “Don’t Let Them Disappear.” Scheduled for April 2, the book will celebrate whales, tigers and other animals and provide advice on how to help preserve them.

Clinton said in a statement that she wanted to help young people learn that some animals are in “desperate need of our attention.” Her previous works include “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World” and “Start Now! You Can Make a Difference.”

PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Country superstar Garth Brooks says Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is why he’s adding a second concert when he visits Minneapolis. Brooks told reporters during a call Monday that his upcoming stadium tour is “all about one special night.” But the 50,000 tickets for his May 4 show sold out within an hour Friday.

Officials at the state-owned U.S. Bank Stadium asked the governor to ask Brooks to add a second show, which Dayton did via Twitter. Brooks says that was enough to get him to relax his one-night-only rule. The second show will be May 3. Dayton plans to attend. Brooks planned to make the announcement at a news conference with Dayton at the state Capitol, but the musician’s plane’s door wouldn’t close, so he couldn’t fly in.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal court says New York’s ban on nunchucks, the martial arts weapon made famous by Bruce Lee but prohibited in the state for decades, is unconstitutional under the Second Amendment.

Judge Pamela Chen issued her ruling Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. The plaintiff, James Maloney, started his legal quest after being charged with possession of nunchucks in his home in 2000.

Maloney wants to teach a form of martial art using nunchucks that he created to his sons. The state has completely banned private citizens from owning nunchucks, two rigid rods connected at one end by a chain or rope, since 1974. The suit names the Nassau County district attorney as defendant. The county’s lawyer had no immediate comment.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A service dog named Griffin has received an honorary diploma for accompanying his owner through class and field work as she earned a master’s degree in occupational therapy. Brittany Hawley of Wilson, North Carolina, says the golden retriever worked right along with her as she assisted patients during internships. And he attended every class with her at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Griffin was awarded an honorary diploma at Clarkson over the weekend. The board of trustees said he demonstrated “extraordinary effort, steadfast commitment and diligent dedication to the well-being and student success” of 25-year-old Hawley. Hawley uses a wheelchair and has chronic pain. She says Griffin provides emotional support as well as doing tasks such as opening doors and retrieving items.

OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence in a scheme to illegally kill hundreds of deer. David Berry Jr. was ordered to watch the Disney classic at least once a month during his year-long jail sentence in what conservation agents have called one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history, the Springfield News-Leader reports .

“The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste,” said Don Trotter, the prosecuting attorney in Lawrence County. Berry, his father, two brothers and another man who helped them had their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked temporarily or permanently. The men have paid a combined $51,000 in fines and court costs — but the judge ordered a special addition to Berry’s sentence for illegally taking wildlife.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports Stories, Scores & Skeds

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 73, Lake-Lehman 44

Greenwood 61, Susquenita 22

Halifax 59, Newport 34

Hanover Area 62, Berwick 40

Mifflinburg 46, Selinsgrove 43

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL=

Danville 52, Shamokin 35

Jersey Shore 50, Montoursville 38

Loyalsock 70, Williamsport 39

Northumberland Christian 53, Neumann 26

South Williamsport 33, Milton 24

Southern Columbia 40, Mifflinburg 39

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2. The Ducks won for the ninth time in 10 games after spotting the Penguins a two-goal lead. Henrique started the comeback with a power-play goal early in the second period and Getzlaf’s empty net tally in the final minute pushed Anaheim to its sixth straight road win. Ondrej Kase and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Ducks.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Facing a must win with their Super Bowl MVP backup quarterback leading the way, the Philadelphia Eagles responded like champions. Don’t write them off just yet. The Eagles still need help to get in the playoffs but their chances improved significantly after an upset win over the Rams. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (Eagle 107.3FM).

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense regained a bit of its swagger in a victory over the New England Patriots. The Steelers held the Patriots to just 10 points and twice stopped New England in the red zone in the fourth quarter. Joe Haden made a leaping interception of Tom Brady’s pass to halt one drive. Morgan Burnett then sealed Pittsburgh’s first victory over New England since 2011 by knocking down Brady’s last-second pass intended for Julian Edelman. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 107 Detroit 104

Final Phoenix 128 N-Y Knicks 110

Final Oklahoma City 121 Chicago 96

Final Minnesota 132 Sacramento 105

Final Houston 102 Utah 97

Final San Antonio 123 Philadelphia 96

Final Portland 131 L.A. Clippers 127

Final Golden State 110 Memphis 93

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Columbus 1 Vegas 0

Final Anaheim 4 Pittsburgh 2

Final Boston 4 Montreal 0

Final OT Ottawa 4 Nashville 3

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Colorado 1

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 12 Carolina 9

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (11) Florida St. 85 SE Missouri 68

Final Vanderbilt 81 (18) Arizona St. 65

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver 9:00 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

Anaheim at N-Y Rangers 7:00 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota 8:00 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton 9:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Arizona 9:00 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver 10:00 p.m.

Winnipeg at L.A. Kings 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New Orleans 12 Carolina 9

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Dakota at (1) Kansas 8:00 p.m.

Princeton at (2) Duke 6:00 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at (8) Gonzaga 9:00 p.m.

(14) Buffalo at Syracuse 8:00 p.m.

Youngstown St. at (15) Ohio St. 7:00 p.m.

North Dakota at (20) Marquette 9:00 p.m.

Carolina at (23) Iowa 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.