Wolf, Casey want answers on unaccompanied immigrant children in PA: PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey want the Trump administration to tell them how many unaccompanied immigrant children are in the state, where precisely they are and what plans there are to reunite them with their parents. Wolf and Casey, both Democrats, put those and other questions into a letter sent Tuesday morning to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Wolf and Casey say they oppose the practice of detaining families of asylum-seekers and separating children from their parents. The state, they say, is legally required to inspect facilities that house children and they want to ensure that immigrant children detained in Pennsylvania without their families are receiving the care required under state law. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for answers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say more than two dozen people were arrested at a protest at the Philadelphia headquarters of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Protesters who camped out overnight are calling for abolition of the agency, an end to family detentions and closure of a detention center in Berks County. They also want city authorities to stop sharing arrest and court information with the agency.

A police representative says about 75 protesters were blocking the entrance to the ICE headquarters building in the city, refusing to allow anyone to enter or exit. Police say after several warnings, 29 arrests were made Tuesday. Those arrested were issued citations for failure to disperse and then released. Two people had minor scrapes and bruises, and one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers will soon have to dig a little deeper to pay tolls after an across-the board rate increase was improved by the turnpike commission. The agency approved the 6 percent toll hike Tuesday for both E-ZPass and cash-paying customers. The higher tolls take effect at the start of 2019. An average fare under E-ZPass will from $1.30 to $1.38. The typical cash fare will increase from $2.10 to $2.25.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of lying on his U.S. immigration forms about his ties to Liberian war criminals has been convicted of fraud. Jucontee Thomas Woewiyu was convicted Tuesday after a three-week trial that included testimony from foreign reporters and intelligence officials. Immigration and human rights investigators say he was part of a movement that sparked a multifaction tribal conflict and civil war, but he said whatever he did or didn’t do had nothing to do with his immigration.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fourth of July is usually a time for national unity, when Americans of all political stripes often turn their gaze to Washington as part of a patriotic lovefest. But there promises to be some division this year when it comes to what to watch. PBS’ tradition of broadcasting music and fireworks from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol is facing competition Wednesday from a different live concert in the same city at the same time hosted on the South Lawn of the White House. Each event will also feature competing “American Idol” alums.

PBS’ “A Capitol Fourth” has the bigger stars: The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Pentatonix, Chita Rivera, Luke Combs, The Temptations, Renee Fleming, CeCe Winans, Joshua Bell and “American Idol” singer Lauren Alaina. It will be hosted by John Stamos. The entertainers appearing at the 90-minute White House event on the Hallmark Channel include singer-songwriter Sara Evans, pianist Lola Astanova and former “American Idol” finalists Jonny Brenns and Jax. Both shows will feature the night’s big draw — the fireworks show from the National Park Service, which has blessed both rival city concerts.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island mayor says he’s not bothered by an unflattering public mural of him wearing a crown and sitting on a toilet that stems from a long-simmering dispute over a building he has called unsafe. North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi has been involved in a dispute with building owner Anthony Farina over the building, described by the mayor as a “health hazard.”

Lombardi tells WPRI-TV the painting doesn’t bother him but Farina should question how he’s representing himself to the community. Mural artist Paul Morse says he has nothing against the mayor but was hired specifically to paint him on a toilet and wearing a crown. Farina hasn’t responded to a request seeking comment.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 7-year-old Alaskan husky is credited with helping rescue an injured woman hiking a trail east of Anchorage, Alaska. The dog named Nanook helped pull Amelia Milling to shore after she fell while crossing the Eagle River last month, the Alaska Star reported . Milling, a 21-year-old college student from Tennessee, was hiking the Crow Pass Trail and was injured early in the planned three-day hike. The white dog found her after she tumbled down a snowy slope and hit a rock that launched her into the air, she said.

“My first response was, where’s the owner?” Milling said. “Then I saw the collar and it said (the dog) was a Crow Pass guide, and I realized that he was there to help me.” Nanook guided her back to the trail and camped with her overnight. The next day Nanook stayed with Milling as she attempted to ford the river. The spot was too deep, and Milling fell into the water. As she scrambled to the shore, Nanook helped her out of the freezing glacial water.

The Phillies take on the Orioles this afternoon on WKOK in a Fourth of July special. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. with first pitch at 4:05.

