Wolf, AG asking for input making schools safer: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Wolf administration is asking for public input to help a new task force that the governor and auditor general are heading up to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer and more secure. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced he and Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will co-chair the School Safety Task Force.

They plan to collect concerns about safety and ideas about policy changes; see if additional funding will help; and measure the effectiveness of student support, physical and mental health programs and information sharing.

They’ll also review state requirements for “active shooter” drills and other security measures and determine if there are better ways people can report suspicious activities. The group plans to hold regional meetings across the state and issue a report to Wolf.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The campaign for tighter gun laws that inspired unprecedented student walkouts across the country still faces an uphill climb in most states. That’s the conclusion of an Associated Press review of gun legislation. The AP surveyed bill activity in state legislatures before and after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The review provides a reality check on the ambitions of the “Enough is Enough” movement.

The review suggests that votes like the one in Florida, where Republican lawmakers defied the National Rifle Association to pass new gun regulations, are unlikely to be repeated in many other states, at least not this year.

The student-led activism might yet lead to future reforms. But for now, the gun debate among lawmakers falls along predictable and largely partisan lines, with few exceptions.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania prosecutors are dropping all assault charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity in the hazing death of a pledge, sparing defendants the most serious allegations any had faced. The attorney general’s office announced Thursday that it will continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five former members of Beta Theta Pi in the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

But those don’t carry the lengthy prison sentences that some of the assault charges did.

The state is now handling the case on referral from a new county district attorney. A judge had thrown out the most serious charges in September but the county prosecutor at the time refiled them, including eight felony counts of aggravated assault. Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, which involves 26 defendants.

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican Party will watch the final vote-counting in a tightly contested U.S. House race in Pennsylvania before deciding whether to seek a recount or sue over perceived election irregularities, officials said Thursday, even as they scrounged for votes to whittle away at Democrat Conor Lamb’s lead. But changing a final count by hundreds of votes, such as Lamb’s lead over Republican Rick Saccone, is unheard of in Pennsylvania on electronic voting machines like ones used in Tuesday’s election, county officials and election law specialists say.

With absentee ballots counted, Lamb, a 33-year-old former prosecutor and first-time candidate, held a lead over Saccone of 627 votes out of more than 228,000 cast, according to unofficial results. Election officials in the four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district had identified about 400 uncounted provisional, military and overseas ballots by Thursday.

The Associated Press has not called the race. But Lamb’s lead in a long-held Republican district that strongly backed President Donald Trump in 2016 has sent waves of fear through Republicans nationally as they try to hold on to their 45-seat U.S. House majority in November’s mid-terms. Lamb has declared victory. Saccone, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran turned state lawmaker and college instructor, hasn’t conceded. Saccone’s campaign said he had no plans to concede before vote counting finishes.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he plans to run for re-election even after another lawmaker obtained a protection-from-abuse order against him over claims he was violent and abusive toward her. State Rep. Nick Miccarelli said Thursday that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil’s allegations are false. He says he plans to run for a sixth term and “leave this to the voters.”

Miccarelli spoke with reporters at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, where a judge granted Toohil a three-year protective order against him. Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he’s been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year. Toohil says she is satisfied with the protective order and feels safer with it in place.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Pennsylvania teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country. The alert posted to Twitter Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and Amy may be in danger.

The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Amy’s family previously said the two met at church years ago, and Amy is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters. School records show Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say Amy had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say the city has stopped two faith-based agencies from placing foster children after learning the agencies discriminate against LGBTQ people. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city Department of Human Services ended foster-care intake with Bethany Christian Services and Catholic Social Services Thursday, pending an investigation by the Commission on Human Relations.

DHS spokeswoman Heather Keafer says 233 children placed with families through the organizations will remain in their homes, but new placements will stop. The decision follows a previous report by the newspaper that found the agencies would not work with LGBTQ people or same-sex couples despite receiving city funding. The agencies receive a combined $3 million annually in reimbursement funds from the city.

City contracts prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An ad on Snapchat asking users if they’d rather “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown” has spawned widespread outrage, including from the singer herself, and brought profuse apologies from the company behind the visual-messaging app. Snapchat said it is investigating how the ad for a mobile video game called “Would You Rather” made it to the app. Rihanna, who Brown was convicted of assaulting when she was his girlfriend in 2009, posted an angry statement on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

“I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” Rihanna, 30, wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!” “Shame on you” she goes on to say, “Throw the whole app-oligy away.” A Snap, Inc. spokesman said in a statement. “We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process.”

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say the hatch of a cargo plane carrying precious metals accidentally flew open upon takeoff — scattering at least 3 tons of gold on the runway. An investigation is underway after the incident Thursday at the airport in the far east city of Yakutsk, according to the Tass news agency. An An-12 plane operated by the airline Nimbus took off for Krasnoyarsk carrying 9.3 tons of gold and other precious metals.

According to a statement from the state Investigative Committee quoted by Tass, damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal. Authorities recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, Tass quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying. No one was hurt in the incident. Images circulating on social media showed gold bars scattered across a runway.

Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The British monarch has issued a declaration consenting “to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle.” The prince, fifth in line to the British throne, and the American actress are to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Alongside the declaration that was made public Thursday, the queen signed an Instrument of Consent, a formal notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm. Harry is among a handful of senior royals who must seek the monarch’s permission to marry or have their descendants disqualified from succession to the crown.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What could be better than becoming a millionaire after finding seven vintage baseball cards while cleaning out your late great-grandfather’s house? How about finding an eighth? The family that two years ago made one of the greatest finds in sports collectibles history when they found seven Ty Cobb baseball cards printed between 1909 and 1911 have now found one more in the matching set. The new card is valued at $250,000.

The first seven cards were in a rumpled paper bag that may well have ended up in the trash if someone hadn’t taken a peek inside. The great-grandfather himself apparently had no idea that he was leaving a fortune to his descendants. They say he wasn’t even a collector and that he probably just held on to the cards after getting them with a tobacco product he had bought. In their early days, baseball cards were associated with tobacco, not bubble gum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports, Scores & Skeds

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Pittsburgh 5

Final Baltimore 1 St. Louis 0

Final Atlanta 8 Detroit 1

Final Houston 12 Washington 3

Final Texas 6 Milwaukee 5

Final Kansas City 14 L-A Dodgers 8

Final Cincinnati 10 Cleveland 6

Final L-A Angels 10 Colorado 8

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Boston 7 Toronto 5

Final Minnesota 8 Tampa Bay 1

Final Chi White Sox 7 L-A Angels 2

Final Seattle 6 Oakland 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Miami 7 N-Y Mets 6

Final Arizona 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final San Diego 9 San Francisco 7

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Toronto 106 Indiana 99

Final Philadelphia 118 N-Y Knicks 110

Final Charlotte 129 Atlanta 117

Final Houston 101 L.A. Clippers 96

Final Chicago 111 Memphis 110

Final San Antonio 98 New Orleans 93

Final Utah 116 Phoenix 88

Final Denver 120 Detroit 113

Final Portland 113 Cleveland 105

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 N-Y Islanders 3

Final Columbus 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Toronto 5 Buffalo 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 Montreal 3

Final Florida 3 Boston 0

Final Winnipeg 6 Chicago 2

Final Colorado 4 St. Louis 1

Final L.A. Kings 4 Detroit 1

Final Nashville 3 Arizona 2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Villanova 87 Radford 61

Final (4) Kansas 76 Penn 60

Final (7) Michigan 61 Montana 47

Final (8) Gonzaga 68 UNC-Greensboro 64

Final (9) Duke 89 Iona 67

Final Buffalo 89 (12) Arizona 68

Final (13) Tennessee 73 Wright St. 47

Final (14) Texas Tech 70 Stephen F. Austin 60

Final (17) Ohio St. 81 S. Dakota St. 73

Final (18) Kentucky 78 Davidson 73

Final (21) Houston 67 San Diego St. 65

Final Loyola of Chicago 64 (22) Miami 62

Final (23) Florida 77 St. Bonaventure 62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia at Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Chi White Sox 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Angels 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego 4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Minnesota 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston 6:05 p.m.

Houston at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Pittsburgh 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Boston at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City 8:00 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim 10:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas 10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMBC at (1) Virginia 9:20 p.m.

Texas Southern at (3) Xavier 7:20 p.m.

Bucknell at (5) Michigan St. 7:10 p.m.

Georgia St. at (6) Cincinnati 2:00 p.m.

Lipscomb at (10) North Carolina 2:45 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at (11) Purdue 12:40 p.m.

Murray St. at (15) West Virginia 4:00 p.m.

Marshall at (16) Wichita St. 1:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at (19) Auburn 7:27 p.m.

New Mexico St. at (20) Clemson 9:57 p.m.

Texas at (24) Nevada 4:30 p.m.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at PPG Paints Arena

Final Villanova 87 Radford 61

Final Alabama 86 Virginia Tech 83

at American Airlines Center

Final Texas Tech 70 Stephen F. Austin 60

Final Florida 77 St. Bonaventure 62

WEST

at Taco Bell Arena

Final Gonzaga 68 UNC-Greensboro 64

Final Ohio St. 81 S. Dakota St. 73

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final Houston 67 San Diego St. 65

Final Michigan 61 Montana 47

MIDWEST

at PPG Paints Arena

Final OT Rhode Island 83 Oklahoma 78

Final Duke 89 Iona 67

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final Kansas 76 Penn 60

Final Seton Hall 94 NC State 83

SOUTH

at Taco Bell Arena

Final Kentucky 78 Davidson 73

Final Buffalo 89 Arizona 68

at American Airlines Center

Final Tennessee 73 Wright St. 47

Final Loyola of Chicago 64 Miami 62

CIT

Round 1

at Clarksville, Tenn.

Final Austin Peay 80 Louisiana-Monroe 66

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at Little Caesars Arena

Cal St.-Fullerton vs Purdue 12:40 p.m.

Butler vs Arkansas 3:10 p.m.

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Marshall vs Wichita St. 1:30 p.m.

Murray St. vs West Virginia 4:00 p.m.

WEST

at Bridgestone Arena

Texas Southern vs Xavier 7:20 p.m.

Florida St. vs Missouri 9:50 p.m.

at Spectrum Center

Providence vs Texas A&M 12:15 p.m.

Lipscomb vs North Carolina 2:45 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Coll. of Charleston vs Auburn 7:27 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs Clemson 9:57 p.m.

at Little Caesars Arena

Bucknell vs Michigan St. 7:10 p.m.

Syracuse vs TCU 9:40 p.m.

SOUTH

at Spectrum Center

Kansas St. vs Creighton 6:50 p.m.

UMBC vs Virginia 9:20 p.m.

at Bridgestone Arena

Georgia St. vs Cincinnati 2:00 p.m.

Texas vs Nevada 4:30 p.m.

CIT

Round 2

at Spartanburg, S.C.

Cent. Michigan vs Wofford 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved