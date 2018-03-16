Wolf, AG asking for input making schools safer: AP PA headlines, features, scores and skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | March 16, 2018 |

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Wolf administration is asking for public input to help a new task force that the governor and auditor general are heading up to explore ways to make Pennsylvania schools safer and more secure.  Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced he and Democratic Auditor General Eugene DePasquale will co-chair the School Safety Task Force.

 

They plan to collect concerns about safety and ideas about policy changes; see if additional funding will help; and measure the effectiveness of student support, physical and mental health programs and information sharing.

They’ll also review state requirements for “active shooter” drills and other security measures and determine if there are better ways people can report suspicious activities.  The group plans to hold regional meetings across the state and issue a report to Wolf.

 

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The campaign for tighter gun laws that inspired unprecedented student walkouts across the country still faces an uphill climb in most states.  That’s the conclusion of an Associated Press review of gun legislation.  The AP surveyed bill activity in state legislatures before and after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The review provides a reality check on the ambitions of the “Enough is Enough” movement.

 

The review suggests that votes like the one in Florida, where Republican lawmakers defied the National Rifle Association to pass new gun regulations, are unlikely to be repeated in many other states, at least not this year.

The student-led activism might yet lead to future reforms. But for now, the gun debate among lawmakers falls along predictable and largely partisan lines, with few exceptions.

 

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania prosecutors are dropping all assault charges against members of a now-closed Penn State fraternity in the hazing death of a pledge, sparing defendants the most serious allegations any had faced.  The attorney general’s office announced Thursday that it will continue to pursue involuntary manslaughter charges against five former members of Beta Theta Pi in the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

 

But those don’t carry the lengthy prison sentences that some of the assault charges did.

The state is now handling the case on referral from a new county district attorney.  A judge had thrown out the most serious charges in September but the county prosecutor at the time refiled them, including eight felony counts of aggravated assault.  Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, which involves 26 defendants.

 

CANONSBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican Party will watch the final vote-counting in a tightly contested U.S. House race in Pennsylvania before deciding whether to seek a recount or sue over perceived election irregularities, officials said Thursday, even as they scrounged for votes to whittle away at Democrat Conor Lamb’s lead.  But changing a final count by hundreds of votes, such as Lamb’s lead over Republican Rick Saccone, is unheard of in Pennsylvania on electronic voting machines like ones used in Tuesday’s election, county officials and election law specialists say.

 

With absentee ballots counted, Lamb, a 33-year-old former prosecutor and first-time candidate, held a lead over Saccone of 627 votes out of more than 228,000 cast, according to unofficial results.  Election officials in the four counties in the Pittsburgh-area district had identified about 400 uncounted provisional, military and overseas ballots by Thursday.

 

The Associated Press has not called the race. But Lamb’s lead in a long-held Republican district that strongly backed President Donald Trump in 2016 has sent waves of fear through Republicans nationally as they try to hold on to their 45-seat U.S. House majority in November’s mid-terms.  Lamb has declared victory. Saccone, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran turned state lawmaker and college instructor, hasn’t conceded. Saccone’s campaign said he had no plans to concede before vote counting finishes.

 

 

 

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he plans to run for re-election even after another lawmaker obtained a protection-from-abuse order against him over claims he was violent and abusive toward her.  State Rep. Nick Miccarelli said Thursday that fellow Republican Rep. Tarah Toohil’s allegations are false. He says he plans to run for a sixth term and “leave this to the voters.”

 

Miccarelli spoke with reporters at the courthouse in Wilkes-Barre, where a judge granted Toohil a three-year protective order against him.  Toohil alleges Miccarelli pulled a gun and threatened to kill her when they dated several years ago. She also says he’s been physically intimidating her at the Capitol this year.  Toohil says she is satisfied with the protective order and feels safer with it in place.

 

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Mexican authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Pennsylvania teen and a 45-year-old man who signed her out of school, saying the pair is believed to be traveling through the country.  The alert posted to Twitter Thursday night says police believe 16-year-old Amy Yu and Kevin Esterly are in Mexico, and Amy may be in danger.

 

The two went missing Feb. 9, shortly after authorities were notified the pair may have been involved in a romantic relationship. Amy’s family previously said the two met at church years ago, and Amy is friends with one of Esterly’s daughters.  School records show Esterly signed Amy out of school 10 times between Nov. 13 and Feb. 9. Police say Amy had changed school documents to list him as her stepfather.

 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say the city has stopped two faith-based agencies from placing foster children after learning the agencies discriminate against LGBTQ people.  The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city Department of Human Services ended foster-care intake with Bethany Christian Services and Catholic Social Services Thursday, pending an investigation by the Commission on Human Relations.

 

DHS spokeswoman Heather Keafer says 233 children placed with families through the organizations will remain in their homes, but new placements will stop.  The decision follows a previous report by the newspaper that found the agencies would not work with LGBTQ people or same-sex couples despite receiving city funding. The agencies receive a combined $3 million annually in reimbursement funds from the city.

City contracts prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.

 

Features

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An ad on Snapchat asking users if they’d rather “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown” has spawned widespread outrage, including from the singer herself, and brought profuse apologies from the company behind the visual-messaging app.  Snapchat said it is investigating how the ad for a mobile video game called “Would You Rather” made it to the app.  Rihanna, who Brown was convicted of assaulting when she was his girlfriend in 2009, posted an angry statement on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts.

 

“I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” Rihanna, 30, wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”  “Shame on you” she goes on to say, “Throw the whole app-oligy away.”  A Snap, Inc. spokesman said in a statement. “We are so sorry we made the terrible mistake of allowing it through our review process.”

 

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say the hatch of a cargo plane carrying precious metals accidentally flew open upon takeoff — scattering at least 3 tons of gold on the runway.  An investigation is underway after the incident Thursday at the airport in the far east city of Yakutsk, according to the Tass news agency.  An An-12 plane operated by the airline Nimbus took off for Krasnoyarsk carrying 9.3 tons of gold and other precious metals.

 

According to a statement from the state Investigative Committee quoted by Tass, damage to a door handle caused it to fly open and spill some of the metal.  Authorities recovered 172 gold bars weighing 3.4 tons, Tass quoted Interior Ministry officials as saying.  No one was hurt in the incident. Images circulating on social media showed gold bars scattered across a runway.

 

Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.  The British monarch has issued a declaration consenting “to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle.”  The prince, fifth in line to the British throne, and the American actress are to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.

 

Alongside the declaration that was made public Thursday, the queen signed an Instrument of Consent, a formal notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm.  Harry is among a handful of senior royals who must seek the monarch’s permission to marry or have their descendants disqualified from succession to the crown.

 

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What could be better than becoming a millionaire after finding seven vintage baseball cards while cleaning out your late great-grandfather’s house? How about finding an eighth? The family that two years ago made one of the greatest finds in sports collectibles history when they found seven Ty Cobb baseball cards printed between 1909 and 1911 have now found one more in the matching set. The new card is valued at $250,000.

 

The first seven cards were in a rumpled paper bag that may well have ended up in the trash if someone hadn’t taken a peek inside. The great-grandfather himself apparently had no idea that he was leaving a fortune to his descendants. They say he wasn’t even a collector and that he probably just held on to the cards after getting them with a tobacco product he had bought. In their early days, baseball cards were associated with tobacco, not bubble gum.

Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  9          Pittsburgh        5

Final    Baltimore        1          St. Louis          0

Final    Atlanta            8          Detroit 1

Final    Houston          12        Washington     3

Final    Texas   6          Milwaukee      5

Final    Kansas City     14        L-A Dodgers   8

Final    Cincinnati        10        Cleveland        6

Final    L-A Angels     10        Colorado         8

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    Boston 7          Toronto           5

Final    Minnesota       8          Tampa Bay      1

Final    Chi White Sox            7          L-A Angels     2

Final    Seattle 6          Oakland          2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Miami  7          N-Y Mets        6

Final    Arizona           3          Chi Cubs         2

Final    San Diego       9          San Francisco  7

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Toronto           106      Indiana            99

Final    Philadelphia    118      N-Y Knicks     110

Final    Charlotte         129      Atlanta            117

Final    Houston          101      L.A. Clippers  96

Final    Chicago           111      Memphis         110

Final    San Antonio    98        New Orleans   93

Final    Utah    116      Phoenix           88

Final    Denver            120      Detroit 113

Final    Portland          113      Cleveland        105

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Washington     7          N-Y Islanders 3

Final    Columbus        5          Philadelphia    3

Final    Toronto           5          Buffalo            2

Final    Pittsburgh        5          Montreal          3

Final    Florida 3          Boston 0

Final    Winnipeg         6          Chicago           2

Final    Colorado         4          St. Louis          1

Final    L.A. Kings      4          Detroit 1

Final    Nashville         3          Arizona           2

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2) Villanova   87        Radford          61

Final    (4) Kansas       76        Penn    60

Final    (7) Michigan    61        Montana          47

Final    (8) Gonzaga    68        UNC-Greensboro        64

Final    (9) Duke          89        Iona     67

Final    Buffalo            89        (12) Arizona    68

Final    (13) Tennessee            73        Wright St.       47

Final    (14) Texas Tech           70        Stephen F. Austin       60

Final    (17) Ohio St.   81        S. Dakota St.   73

Final    (18) Kentucky 78        Davidson         73

Final    (21) Houston   67        San Diego St.  65

Final    Loyola of Chicago      64        (22) Miami      62

Final    (23) Florida     77        St. Bonaventure          62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Philadelphia    at         Detroit 1:05 p.m.

Toronto           at         Philadelphia    1:05 p.m.

Baltimore        at         N-Y Mets        1:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs         at         Chi White Sox            4:05 p.m.

Colorado         at         L-A Angels     4:10 p.m.

Kansas City     at         San Diego       4:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Minnesota       1:05 p.m.

Seattle at         Texas   4:05 p.m.

Cleveland        at         Oakland          4:05 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Boston 6:05 p.m.

Houston          at         N-Y Yankees  6:35 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta            at         Pittsburgh        1:05 p.m.

Miami  at         St. Louis          1:05 p.m.

St. Louis          at         Washington     1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Cincinnati        4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         Arizona           4:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn         at         Philadelphia    7:00 p.m.

Boston at         Orlando           7:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Toronto           7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Oklahoma City            8:00 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Golden State   10:30 p.m.

Miami  at         L.A. Lakers     10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

N-Y Islanders at         Washington     7:00 p.m.

Dallas  at         Ottawa            7:30 p.m.

Nashville         at         Colorado         9:00 p.m.

San Jose          at         Calgary            9:00 p.m.

Detroit at         Anaheim          10:00 p.m.

Minnesota       at         Vegas  10:30 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UMBC            at         (1) Virginia      9:20 p.m.

Texas Southern           at         (3) Xavier        7:20 p.m.

Bucknell          at         (5) Michigan St.          7:10 p.m.

Georgia St.      at         (6) Cincinnati  2:00 p.m.

Lipscomb        at         (10) North Carolina     2:45 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton         at         (11) Purdue     12:40 p.m.

Murray St.       at         (15) West Virginia      4:00 p.m.

Marshall          at         (16) Wichita St.           1:30 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston      at         (19) Auburn    7:27 p.m.

New Mexico St.          at         (20) Clemson   9:57 p.m.

Texas   at         (24) Nevada    4:30 p.m.

 

Here are the scores from yesterday’s men’s college basketball tournaments:

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at PPG Paints Arena

Final    Villanova         87        Radford          61

Final    Alabama          86        Virginia Tech  83

at American Airlines Center

Final    Texas Tech      70        Stephen F. Austin       60

Final    Florida 77        St. Bonaventure          62

WEST

at Taco Bell Arena

Final    Gonzaga          68        UNC-Greensboro        64

Final    Ohio St.           81        S. Dakota St.   73

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final    Houston          67        San Diego St.  65

Final    Michigan         61        Montana          47

MIDWEST

at PPG Paints Arena

Final OT          Rhode Island  83        Oklahoma        78

Final    Duke   89        Iona     67

at Intrust Bank Arena

Final    Kansas 76        Penn    60

Final    Seton Hall       94        NC State         83

SOUTH

at Taco Bell Arena

Final    Kentucky        78        Davidson         73

Final    Buffalo            89        Arizona           68

at American Airlines Center

Final    Tennessee        73        Wright St.       47

Final    Loyola of Chicago      64        Miami  62

CIT

Round 1

at Clarksville, Tenn.

Final    Austin Peay     80        Louisiana-Monroe       66

TODAY’S MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

NCAA

First Round

EAST

at Little Caesars Arena

Cal St.-Fullerton         vs         Purdue 12:40 p.m.

Butler  vs         Arkansas         3:10 p.m.

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Marshall          vs         Wichita St.      1:30 p.m.

Murray St.       vs         West Virginia  4:00 p.m.

WEST

at Bridgestone Arena

Texas Southern           vs         Xavier 7:20 p.m.

Florida St.       vs         Missouri          9:50 p.m.

at Spectrum Center

Providence      vs         Texas A&M    12:15 p.m.

Lipscomb        vs         North Carolina            2:45 p.m.

MIDWEST

at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Coll. of Charleston      vs         Auburn            7:27 p.m.

New Mexico St.          vs         Clemson          9:57 p.m.

at Little Caesars Arena

Bucknell          vs         Michigan St.    7:10 p.m.

Syracuse          vs         TCU    9:40 p.m.

SOUTH

at Spectrum Center

Kansas St.       vs         Creighton        6:50 p.m.

UMBC            vs         Virginia           9:20 p.m.

at Bridgestone Arena

Georgia St.      vs         Cincinnati        2:00 p.m.

Texas   vs         Nevada            4:30 p.m.

CIT

Round 2

at Spartanburg, S.C.

Cent. Michigan           vs         Wofford          7:00 p.m.

 

