Wochley enters “No Contest” plea

SNYDER COUNTY – Kenneth Wochley appeared in Snyder county court on Thursday and entered a plea of “no contest” to the charge of third degree murder of his wife Ann last spring. Wochley was immediately sentenced to 90 months to 40 years in prison. Wochley declined to give a statement. A press release is expected later today.

Wochley was arrested on April 25th, 2016 after the brutal beating death of his wife with a hammer. Wochley was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the beating death of Ann Wochley on April 2, 2016. The fatal beating took place inside the Wochley’s home on Ninth Street in Selinsgrove. (WKOK Staff)