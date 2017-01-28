WKOK sports schedule and PA headlines

Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is notifying state officials and employees that he wants to consolidate four state agencies into a single department as the first-term Democratic governor deals with a massive budget deficit. An email sent to state employees late Friday afternoon said the departments of Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs would become one new agency.

The governor’s office declined to provide more specifics, including whether the consolidation would result in major job cuts. A spokesman says a rollout is planned for Monday. The new unified agency would be called the Department of Health and Human Services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania mayor is avoiding jail time after pleading guilty to accumulating Wild West artifacts he bought with public money for a museum that was never built. Former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed was sentenced Friday to two years of probation in a courthouse around the corner from his one-time mayoral offices. Judge Kevin Hess says a prison sentence would be grossly disproportionate in the case.

He also noted that Reed has stage 4 cancer and no criminal record. Reed apologized, and he called the case gut-wrenching and humiliating. Reed pleaded guilty earlier this week to 20 counts of receiving stolen property. All the charges involve photos or documents. The seven-term Democrat lost the 2009 primary, in part because the millions of dollars he spent on museum-related items had drawn criticism.

ANNVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania police chief says no criminal charges will be filed against a chicken wing restaurant owner accused of using a racial slur toward a black customer. Ricky Bugg, Jr., a junior at Lebanon Valley College, says he and his friend were waiting for their order Sunday when Chris Behney told him he didn’t need their business and used the slur.

Bugg says the co-owner also told him he can say whatever he wants now that Donald Trump is president. Annville Police Chief Bernard Dugan said Friday that the Just Wing It co-owner’s actions were “totally inappropriate” and confirmed Behney used a slur to describe the customer. However, Dugan says he couldn’t confirm Behney refused to serve Bugg based on his race.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved