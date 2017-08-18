WKOK radio station President reacts to Bloomsburg DJ

SUNBURY – The story of a local radio DJ’s support for white supremacists, the protests in Bloomsburg and the DJ’s subsequent resignation have prompted a lot of discussion in The Valley about race, and freedom of speech.

Roger Haddon, Jr, President and CEO of the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation was an invited caller on On The Mark Thursday morning, “I think what happened up in Bloomsburg is so extreme. I think that goes beyond political views. When someone aligns themselves with Nazis, the KKK, and seems to be having a good time doing it all the while, it’s almost a new classification. It leaves me at somewhat of a loss for words.”

Hear all of Roger Haddon Jr’s comments here

We asked Mr. Haddon how would the stations at Sunbury Broadcasting Corp have handled the situation, “I can tell you that if I employed Dave Reill y, he wouldn’t have had a chance to get back in town and issue a statement. He would’ve been fired the minute I found out there was a tweet or a video.”

“When I look at the statement that came from the radio station afterwards, they were kind of inept. When people have to be told they’re wrong and have to be told how to respond, the whole thing doesn’t seem very genuine to me,” he said.

