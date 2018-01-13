Wintry precipitation causing some flooding/accidents/road closures in Valley 

Winter weather overnight has caused some flooding and may have contributed to accidents in parts of the Valley. In Union County, county communications tells WKOK Creek Road between Route 235 and areas east of Millmont Road and Libby Road is closed due to flooding. It’s unknown when that will reopen.

There was also a one-vehicle accident reported just before 3 a.m. along Interstate 180 near mile marker seven. One injury was reported. That scene is now cleared.

PennDOT also reports a few road closures:

In Columbia County, Route 118 between Route 239 in Jackson Township and Route 487 in Sugarloaf Township is closed.

In Snyder County, Old Sunbury Road between Victor Lane in Monroe Township and the entrance to Kmart in Shamokin Dam is closed.

In Union County, Cold Run Road/Grand Valley Road/8th Street/Millmont Road between Route 45/Main Street in Hartleton and 8th Street in Mifflinburg is closed. Trails End Road/Creek Road/Red Ridge Road between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township is closed.

So far on our WinterNet Page, Luzerne County Community College will be closed today. You can see all the latest closings and cancellations there.

Most parts of the Valley received about an inch of snow along with some freezing precipitation overnight. Most parts of the Valley also received just over a third of an inch of rain Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Valley until 10 a.m. Saturday. (Matt Catrillo)