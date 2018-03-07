Winter Weather starting to impact the area

SUNBURY – The winter weather has begun to impact the area .PennDOT tells us that Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County has reduced the max speed to 45 MPH and is urging motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel.

Montour County Commissioner Trevor Flynn commented on why they decided to close the Montour County Courthouse today saying they wanted to do their part to reduce vehicular traffic and make sure courthouse staffers are safe.

Earlier in the day, some Valley schools preemptively called for delayed openings or closings. Check our WinterNet page for the latest updates. Governor Tom Wolf declared a state of emergency Tuesday night, ahead of the storm, which included Northumberland and Montour Counties. No issues on Valley roads have been reported at this time. Stay with WKOK and WKOK.com for all the latest updates.