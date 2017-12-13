Winter weather is almost here, are you ready?

SUNBURY – With a coating of snow in some parts of The Valley over the weekend, and Arctic temperatures forecast for the next week, it seems all the familiar signs of winter weather are upon us. PennDOT and the Gov. Tom Wolf Administration want to remind Valley motorists to be prepared when you head out, and if needed, resources are available to them.

PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards said in a statement that they have been preparing since last year, “We’ve been preparing for our wibter operation since last winter ended, and it is a huge responsibility for PennDOT. We want to let everybody know that out equipment is in tip-top shape, our employees are ready and we are ready to go.”

Richards wants to let people know that PennDOT is looking for seasonal workers to help during the winter season, “We have hundreds of positions open right now. We need help with CDL drivers, we need equipment operators, we need diesel mechanics, welders; it’s a huge team effort, and we always need people to join us, and we welcome them to be part of the PennDOT team.”

PennDOT is also offering various graphics and animations regarding driver preparations, winter operations, and available resources such as travel information and plow tracking on www.511PA.com.