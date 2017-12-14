SNOW: Winter weather in Valley causing school delays, slick roads

UNDATED – Overnight winter weather around the Valley has caused slick roads and school delays. Most parts of the Valley received around two inches of snow, while other higher elevations recieved around three inches. AccuWeather says snow will end this morning, followed by clouds and sun.

Most of our Valley schools are operating on a two-hour delay. Visit WKOK.com’s WinterNet page for the latest school delays and other winter weather related closings and delays. Winternet here.

You’ll also want to allow yourself extra time traveling this morning, as crews around the area are just beginning to clear all major roadways and back-roads. (Matt Catrillo)