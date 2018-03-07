Winter weather has schools delayed, state of emergency, & more

SUNBURY – The impending winter weather has entered the Valley. Rain first fell around the area but has since changed to snow. AccuWeather says most of the Valley is expected to receive one to three inches and perhaps more in higher elevations. Snow is expected to increase throughout the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. You can find the full AccuWeather forecast at WKOK.com.

Some Valley schools have already called for delayed openings or closings. Check our WinterNet page for the latest updates. Governor Tom Wolf has already declared a state of emergency that includes Northumberland and Montour Counties. No issues on Valley roads have been reported at this time. Stay with WKOK and WKOK.com for all the latest updates.