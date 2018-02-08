Winter Weather dumps on Valley Wednesday

SUNBURY – Many Valley schools are starting Thursday with 2-hour delays delays after snow fell yesterday—and everything iced up overnight. All Valley schools and some businesses and government offices closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Parts of the area received about four inches of snow followed by ice. Most major roads in the Valley have been cleared by PennDOT, and municipal crews, but some secondary roads may still have snow and ice covered.

No wintry precipitation is in the AccuWeather forecast, but it will still be cold with highs in the upper 20s. You can visit our WinterNet and AccuWeather pages at WKOK.com for all the latest updates.