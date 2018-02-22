Winter cross-trail challenge this weekend in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG— Walking, biking, cross-country skiing and maybe even some snow boarding to support Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg. In place of the cancelled polar bear plunge the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation is putting on a fun, Winter Cross-Trail Challenge event on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail.

The event is Saturday, February 24 where participants will do whatever it takes to make it from the 15th Street trailhead to the Rusty Rail. This means walking, biking, cross-country skiing, or even snow shoeing. They say weather will not be an issue.

Samantha Pearson Elm Street Manager for the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation says, for this event there are two ways you can show your support. You can join the journey, or you can pledge support by sponsoring a participant. All proceeds will benefit Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg events and projects. To register or for more information contact the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation at 570-523-0114 or go to Lewisburgneighborhoods.org.