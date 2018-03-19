Winning Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million sold in Lancaster County

MIDDLETOWN—The winning Powerball ticket worth $456.7 million dollars was sold in Lancaster County. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the jackpot-winning ticket from the March 17 Powerball was sold at a store called “Speedway” in Manheim, Lancaster County.

Lottery officials say they can’t confirm the identity of the winner until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated. The ticket won Powerball’s eighth-largest jackpot worth $456.7 million. The jackpot has been growing since January 10 and was rolled 19 times before finally being won.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners have one year from the drawing to claim the prize. The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is approximately 1 and 292 million.