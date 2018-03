WINNERS LIST: See the 2018 Oscar winners list here

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

WINNER

REMEMBER ME from Coco; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

NOMINEES

MIGHTY RIVER from Mudbound; Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

MYSTERY OF LOVE from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

STAND UP FOR SOMETHING from Marshall; Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren