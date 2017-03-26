Winfield man charged with aggravated assault

WINFIELD – A Winfield man was charged with aggravated assault for an incident on Monday. State police say 46-year-old Frank Held Jr. rammed his vehicle into another man’s vehicle at Evergreen Drive and Clearfield Drive in Union Township, Union County.

After hitting the man’s car, police say Held got into a physical altercation with the man. Held was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, careless driving, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Bail was set at $25,000. (Ali Stevens)