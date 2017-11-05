One part of the CSVT project is finished

WINFIELD – Traffic will be flowing faster through a CSVT work zone in Union County. PennDOT says both lanes of traffic in both directions of Route 15 at the Winfield interchange is expected to open this week, weather permitting. The conditions will remain in place through the winter. Major earthwork will begin, with the contractor hauling fill over the temporary bridge spanning the highway.

In Northumberland County, the contractor will construct parapets on the Route 147 northbound bridge over Chillisquaque Creek. There will be single lane closures during the day with flagging and minor delays.

Construction on the river bridge continues on the west side. Work has also begun on the east side of the river. (Matt Catrillo)