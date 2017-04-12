Will Keller run for congress if Marino takes a new position?

SUNBURY — Now that Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) is considering a position in the Trump Administration as Drug Czar, who will run for congress if he leaves? Several months ago, State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and was asked if he would consider a run for congress.

Keller did not say no to the possibility, “You know, I don’t like to deal with hypotheticals. We don’t know what is going to happen. I guess we can just wait and see what’s going to happen.”

When questioned again by host Mark Lawrence, this was Keller’s response, “I guess we will see if the Lord calls me to do it and again, I don’t want to get any carts ahead of any horses or anything like that.”

CBS News reported yesterday that Marino will head the Office of the National Drug Control Policy if he takes the job. (Ali Stevens)