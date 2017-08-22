Widening to accommodate Duke Street work

NORTHUMBERLAND – Utility workers for the Duke Street project in Northumberland will have more room to work with. The construction phase of the $13.7 million project has been widended to accommodate utility work.

Natural gas lines will be worked on on Duke Street, between Third and Fifth Streets, according to PennDOT. Sanitary sewer work will also be done between Seventh Street and Pond Avenue, along with new utility poles.

All exisiting detours remain in place, including the truck detour. Those trucks over 36’ not making local deliveries are being ticketed by police.