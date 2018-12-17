Parea: Northumberland County will benefit from medical marijuana

Reasons new medical marijuana dispensary will benefit Northumberland County

SUNBURY – A medical marijuana growing operation will highly benefit Northumberland County. That’s the message of officials from Parea, the company that recently purchased an existing building on Northumberland County’s ‘South Campus.’ That is where the new county prison is located.

CEO Krista Krebs said on WKOK’s On The Mark program, talked about the goal is for the growing operation, “We do want to help develop new drugs for patients, trying to fill in the gaps with what we’re not seeing right now. So we’ve got a plan and it’s just very exciting.”

Krebs also says part of the company’s agreement with the county is to provide community outreach. She says the company will do that by addressing hunger issues in the area and will donate money to the God’s Chuckwagon, “They’re under constant need for resources. They feed so many people. The work they do daily is just self-less and honorable and amazing. They barely scrape by sometimes to feed everybody, and they need a new bus.”

