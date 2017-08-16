WHLM host resigns after protests

BLOOMSBURG—A Bloomsburg radio host is stepping down from his position after backlash after he attended, posted video, and tweeted from the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. In an email sent Wednesday afternoon, Dave Reilly announced his resignation from WHLM Radio in Bloomsburg. In the email he say this is the first step in repairing the bonds between the Columbia Broadcasting Company and the local community.

In the email Reilly also denounces Nazism, the KKK, Racism, White Supremacist, and political violence. He says that the accusations that he is a White Supremacist, Nazi or racist is pure slander. Joe Reilly, Dave Reilly’s father and owner of the station has accepted his resignation.