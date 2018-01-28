Which party benefits from the government shutdown

SUNBURY – The debate continues as to which political party has the edge after the brief government shutdown last week. Dwayne Heisler, a democratic and progressive leader, said on WKOK Sunrise Friday, said there was some good news… the democrats made progress on the DACA deal and they fought for six years of CHIP funding, “They also got a promise on the floor from Mitch McConnell to get a bill to the floor. And guess what? There’s already a bill in the Senate because they worked it out. That was that whole ‘s-hole’ meeting that went on. There’s a bi-partisan bill that has 50 votes right now in the Senate.”

Because of the progress made, Heisler says the ball is in the republicans court to get a good immigration bill passed, “It’s up to the government in power to propose the bills that are going to pass, and there is one in the Senate right now with 50 votes. But they’re not bring it to the floor. That’s bad government.”

