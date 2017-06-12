Where traffic projects stand in The Valley

SHAMOKIN DAM – An update on Northumberland’s road work and the CSVT. PennDOT representatives attended the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee meeting Friday updating two big projects.

PennDOT District 3 Assistant Plans Engineer Matt Beck says CSVT studies continue with evaluating feedback from its recent ‘southern section’ public meeting on the three alternatives and other factors, “We’ll also be entering into detailed studies related to environmental characteristics of the three alternatives we’re considering. Our goal is by the fall have a preferred alternative.”

The northern section of the CSVT continues with the reconstruction of Route 147 north of Ridge Road, which began Monday.

Meanwhile, utility work continues as the beginning phase of the big Northumberland project is underway. PennDOT Assistant Construction Engineer Ted Deptula says a separate study was done on how to best work around the heaviest of the borough’s traffic flow, “We determined that traffic was lowest in the middle of the day. So we’re permitting the contractor and the utility companies working throughout the borough to flag only 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., and they are required to keep their work zones short so that there are minimal delays.”

UGI and Verizon crews are currently working along Duke Street. Tree removal and trimming, and a home demolition is underway. All work is expected to be done by the Fourth of July.