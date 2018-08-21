What’s new with the Northumberland County Fair?

SUNBURY – The 19th annual Northumberland County Fair, said to be the biggest little fair in PA, is this week. The fair kicks off Wednesday night with the garden tractor pulls, then on Thursday, for the second year, is mutton busting.

Mary Ann Troutman, board member of the fair, explains, it’s not sheep wrestling for kids, “They have all their protected gear, their helmet, their pads; we put them on the back of a sheep and it’s like bull riding except with sheep. It’s 8 seconds, we hope they stay on. A lot of laughs, a lot of smiles and they have a great time.”

Other events that can be enjoyed at the fair are baking contests, pumpkin displays and a wealth of other exhibits. The fair also has two stages of premier musical acts from the area and beyond, but Troutman says the finale is the headline act “On Saturday evening we close our fair with a beautiful, wonderful, fantastic fireworks display. Can’t see any better here in The Valley.”

Joe Bartello, who is also a board member of the fair, tells us the real reason the fair is important to The Valley, “Basically to bring the farm to the table, and show people, especially young people, how their food is produced, how it’s made, and try spark some interest in the younger generation to get into agriculture.”

The Northumberland County Fair is being held at Tall Cedars Grove in Sunbury from Wednesday, August 22 through Saturday August 25. More information can be found at NorthumberlandCountyFair.com