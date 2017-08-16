What you need to know about street closures during the River Festival

SUNBURY— Mid-August in Sunbury means in the annual celebration of Sunbury River Festival. Oddly enough this year the event won’t be taking place on Front Street near the river. Due to the reconstruction of Route 147 through Northumberland, PennDOT would not allow organizers to close Front Street in Sunbury.

Now, the festival will take place Friday on Market Street from Second Street to Fourth Street and Saturday on Market Street from Front Street to Fourth Street. Slade Shreck, a co-chair of the River Festival spoke about road closures during the event, “They can go down Chestnut Street to Fourth, then they can go on Fourth all the way from one end of town to the other.”

“Market Street will be open from Fourth all the way outside of town on Route 61 south. They only place that is really going to be closed is Market Street from Front to Fourth and Chestnut Street from Fourth to Tenth,” he said.

Parking restrictions in the downtown will begin Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock on Market Street from Second Street to Fourth Street. Vendors will begin setting up Thursday evening and the festival begins Friday at noon.

Shreck explained the layout, “Friday we will be from Second to Fourth and then Saturday we will have the car show roll in there from Front to Second. We have eighty plus vendors so it’s going to be a good time.”

The 28th Annual River Festival kicks off this Thursday at the Shikellamy High School Auditorium with The Valleys Got Talent. You can hear more from Shreck at wkok.com and visit sunburyriverfestival.com for a full list of events.