What you can do to help the Susquehanna River

SUNBURY – If you want to preserve the Susquehanna River and the environment, it’s truly up to you says the Middle Susquehanna River keeper.

Carol Parenzan joined WKOK Sunrise to promote a presentation about this topic at an upcoming Sierra Club meeting, “A lot of times we feel frustrated, especially in today’s political climate, that we have no control or say in what’s happening on the state and federal levels with environmental concerns and budget. The information I’m going to present next Wednesday is just the things you and me can do every day.”

The meeting is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Village Commons at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Church on Reitz Boulevard in Lewisburg.

Parenzan says what we need to be aware of the most is something that’s been constantly talked about around the Valley…being sure to dispose of unused medications properly, “Geisinger’s now actively involved in having medicine take-back boxes either at law enforcement locations, pharmacies and some grocery stores that have pharmacies within them.”

You can hear more from Parenzan at WKOK.com. (Matt Catrillo)