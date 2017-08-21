What we can expect here during the eclipse

LEWISBURG – There will be a partial solar eclipse today in The Valley. Dr. Nedd Ladd is professor of physics and astronomy at Bucknell University.

He says the event will be “less perceptible” here than the southern United States, “If you’re really not aware it’s happening, it’ll just feel like a little bit of a cloudy day, and it’ll be harder to perceive the eclipse itself.”

He adds the way to experience the eclipse is to use eclipse glasses. This year’s solar eclipse is the first to occur in the United States since 1979. (Chad Hershberger)