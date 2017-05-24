What should we do to protect The Valley’s environment

SUNBURY — With continued advancements in technology, medicine, and so other sciences, the lack of concern about protecting the environment is still a topic of conversation. Environmental advocate Jack Miller joined WKOK’s Sunrise and says while these advances are important, we’re still not looking at the real costs.

Miller puts some of the blame toward politics, “Unfortunately, most of the politicians I’m aware of are working not only to protect the environment, but to reduce the protects we already have. It almost seems weekly there are new bills introduced on the state and federal level to turn the clock back on environmental protection.”

So what can you do? Miller says start with a phone call or two to your local legislator, “People say, ‘Well, what good does it do to call?’ Well, one call won’t make a difference, or two calls, but some point in time you hit a point where there’s some residence. On some issues, if a local legislator got 20 calls, I bet that would be an immense number.”

Miller also says a great resource to find out about bills being considered affecting the environment is online at pennsylvania.sierraclub.org. To hear more of Miller’s Sunrise interview, visit wkok.com. (Matt Catrillo)