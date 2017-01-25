What does the Dow topping 20,000 mean for investors?

UNDATED — Right after the opening bell today on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average topped the 20,000 mark for the first time. Josh Knauss, senior advisor and partner at Blue Skies Wealth Advisors in Selinsgrove, gave his reaction to the milestone.

Knauss said, “We’re pleased that our clients’ investments have increased in value due to the broad investor enthusiasm we are seeing in the Dow reaching an historic high. The challenge it provides for us as advisors and investors for our clients is, is this a time that we need to look to sell some of our holdings, if the market is giving us some nice returns in some of our positions and sooner than we expected. Our reaction is a little bit mixed.”

Knauss gave some advice for someone who is working and investing in the stock market, “The biggest thing is just making sure that you are where you need to be as an investor. As you get closer to retirement, you may not want to be in an asset class like stocks, that has a lot more price volatility to it. So, if you are getting close to retirement, you might want to consider, now that the market is giving you some nice returns than the recent past, taking some of that and reallocating it to something that might not move as much in price going forward.”

And he says you should act on emotions when the market surges, “I think the one warning we would say is when the stock market or the Dow goes up like this, and people hear this, there can be an emotional tendency to want to jump in now and not miss out on the party. But often times, chasing returns has the opposite effect. You are getting in late. A lot of this price momentum has already been built into the market.”

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis. However Knauss says it’s not clear how long this will last, so investors should be cautious. (Ali Stevens)