West Nile virus found in Union County mosquito sample

HARRISBURG – Another mosquito sample from The Valley has tested positive for West Nile Virus. In East Buffalo Township, the state’s West Nile Control Program said their ongoing capture and testing program found one positive sample in Union County. They said, statewide, nearly 100 samples have tested positive for the virus.

Postive West Nile Virus mosquito samples have turned up in most of The Valley’s counties.

West Nile Virus can lead to a potentially deadly form of encephalitis. No human cases of the virus have turned up this year in Pennsylvania, but in previous years, humans have contracted the disease. We have a list of precautionary measures you can take to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas at WKOK.com.

Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

— Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water;

— Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed;

— Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers;

— Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains;

— Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use;

— Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths;

— Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish; and

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy Bti products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.