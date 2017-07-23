“We’re doing it because they said we couldn’t” — John Brady, Director of “Avenue Q: School Edition” in Danville

DANVILLE — “Avenue Q” is finally coming to the stage in Danville. After a cancellation last spring at the Danville high school, the new Young Artists’ Theater Project in association with the RiverStage Community Theater, will be producing “Avenue Q: School Edition” July 28, 29 and 30.

Rowan Beiter, says she understands why the school made the decision they made “They had complaints, they had every right to cancel it. I respect their decision to cancel it. They did what they thought was best and that’s what they chose and that’s completely okay.”

The show received complaints at Danville high for being vulgar and promoting a gay agenda, but Lewisburg native Tim Dougherty, who is a teacher and theater director at a Catholic school in Delaware, says the message of this show is very clear and important, “It recognizing people’s differences. It’s very much an attempt to acknowledge our faults, while saying ‘we all have faults, and we have to respect each other in spite of them and because of them.’ It’s just a very inclusive show.”

Music Director Kathi Beiter says she doesn’t understand why the adults don’t get it, because the kids clearly do, “They seem to really latch into that message of unity, and you can hear it in their talk amongst themselves. They talk about the songs and what the songs mean and how they’ve seen people and met people to exemplify these ideas, where they may be made a judgment they shouldn’t have.”

“Avenue Q: School Edition” will hit the stage at the Danville Middle School with performances on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm and Sunday, July 30 at 2:30pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at showtix4u.com or you can call (570)204-6572.

Members of the cast and administration of YATP will be appearing on WKOK’s Sunrise and 94KX’s “Drew and the Crew” on Wednesday, July 26. (Christopher Elio)