Weis Markets no longer just a grocery store

SUNBURY—Not your grandmothers grocery store… unless your grandmother is a fan of draft beer. Weis Markets is venturing into new territory as a food market and cafe.

We all know about the new Weis café where you can purchase wine and beer to go, but at their new location in Cumberland County you can get a draft beer or glass of wine, says Jennifer Sands, communication specialist with Weis Markets, “Well at our new store in Enola, Hampton Township is what we consider our community market feel. It has our first in store pub where customers can come in order a beer on draft, order a small glass of wine sit down enjoy it while they are having some lunch or dinner.”

The 65,000 square foot store also features a coffee bar and ice cream parlor serving Weis ice cream. The store in Enola has an expanded take out selection with cheese steaks, Panini sandwiches, and sushi.

The store also has almost 2,000 gluten free and organic products. Sands says offering more options to their customers is what makes Weis Markets so successful saying, ” The gluten free items, the organics, expanding our organics. Just knowing what our customers what and having that available to them, I think makes us successful.”

Weis Markets may be starting the trend of rethinking what a grocery store is and can be. Certainly these new options take the burden of grocery shopping from an errand to an enjoyable event.