Weis Markets got ready for the storm

SUNBURY — For grocery stories, Monday was a very busy day as people stocked up on needed supplies for the storm. Weis Markets spokesman Dennis Curtin tells us, they brought in lots of extra help Monday, and delivered extra shipments of milk, bread and other products. He said at the peak of the store hours Monday, they had 10 checkout lanes open at the Lewisburg store, and some other stores were busier.

He said, since they have their own milk processing plant, it was no problem keeping up with demand, and bread vendors were able to keep up as well. He said they expect the stores to be open today, but with few shoppers at The Valley’s Weis Markets.