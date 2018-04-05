Weis Markets closing store near Susquehanna Valley Mall

SELINSGROVE—Weis Markets is planning to close one of their stores this fall in the Valley. Dennis Curtin, director for public relations at Weis says the company will close the store located next to the Susquehanna Valley Mall in October when the lease is up.

Curtin says, “We look forward to serving our Mall customers at our nearby flagship store in Selinsgrove. We’d like to thank our loyal customers for their years of patronage and look forward to serving them at our other locations in the Valley.”

He says associates of that store have been notified and they will be offered positions at one of the other stores in the region.