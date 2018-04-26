Weis Markets accused of race discrimination 

WILLIAMSPORT – A Sunbury man is suing a Valley Weis Markets location for race discrimination. Court documents say Jason Allen is suing the Weis Markets Milton warehouse for alleged unlawful race-based discrimination. The civil rights suit was filed in U.S. Middle District Court.

Allen, an African American, claims in the court document he has been repeatedly passed over for promotion and set aside for favored Caucasian employees. Allen also accused Weis of not maintain a zero tolerance policy against racial discrimination despite it done so for other types of discrimination.

Allen alleges a co-worker referred to him by the “N” word. He was then transferred to another department after reporting it, but the same co-worker was transferred to that same department weeks later. Allen claims he suggested a company-wide meeting to discuss racial discrimination in the workplace but one never took place.

A Weis Markets spokesman tells WKOK per company policy, Weis does not comment on pending litigation.