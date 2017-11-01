Weis dietitians: Watch your candy intake on Halloween

SUNBURY − Everyone loves trick-or-treating, but how much candy is too much? Beth Stark and Kathryn Long, Registered Dieticians from Weis Markets, joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about Halloween and the prevalence of diabetes and pre-diabetes as we approach the holidays.

Stark talks about how to ration your kids’ Halloween candy, “One to two pieces of candy a day for the kids, and maybe have that after lunch or after dinner so their bellies are nice and full beforehand instead of eating all that sugar on an empty stomach.”

Stark also discusses some of the measures you can take to prevent diabetes or help manage diabetes, “One of the best things you can do is if you’re overweight to lose some weight. So whether you have diabetes or especially pre-diabetes, even losing five to seven percent of your body weight can really have a huge impact on diabetes in your body. It just helps the insulin work better.”

The Weis Markets in Lewisburg is hosting a smart shopping for diabetes Cart Smart Tour tomorrow, November 1 at 1 p.m. The Selinsgrove store is also hosting the event later this month on Monday, November 27 at 1 p.m. You can register for this event by calling 570-854-6613 or email healthybites@weismarkets.com. Hear the full interview at WKOK.com.