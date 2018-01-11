Weis Dieticians introduce ‘Five to Thrive’ campaign

SUNBURY – A lot of people are trying to have a healthier lifestyle in the new year. There are some keys to that, says Beth Stark, a Registered Dietician at Weis Markets, “To identify the core pillars we feel really kind of help to shape a healthy lifestyle, and they can be applicable to anyone. You can really choose what aligns where you are in terms of lifestyle change and what is most important to you in your life.”

She says those five pillars are nourishment, movement, being health-minded, connecting with others, and renewal. Dietician Erin Dunleavy says when it comes to “connecting,” using technology like “Fit-Bit” can be a useful tool, You can keep track of others and it helps them keep accountable for what they’re doing too. You tell someone else you’re going to do something, you feel like you have to do it then, to fulfill what you said you were going to do. So it keeps you more accountable.”

You can hear more tips from our recent diet and fitness program, from WKOK’s Sunrise archives online. (Matt Catrillo)