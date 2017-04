PORT TREVORTON – Weight restrictions have been put into place for a bridge in Snyder County due to deterioration. The weight restriction is for the bridge on Route 104 in Chapman Township, Snyder County spanning Mahantango Creek.

The bridge was built in 1930 and the steel truss has deteriorated. A project to repair the truss is planned for August of this year. Once the repairs have been made, all weight restrictions will be removed. The weight restriction will take effect tomorrow. (Ali Stevens)