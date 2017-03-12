Weekly meal in Milton to help those who are hungry

MILTON — Every Monday, the Milton Community Harvest feeds nearly a hundred people who are having difficulty finding meals. Scarlett Littman, Food Access Coordinator (AmeriCorp member), says there are people from all walks of life in need, “There’s a very wide range of people that come from the Milton area. We see even little babies, and lots of seniors that come. There is somebody from every demographic there usually.”

Some may think it’s a shocking thing that there are as many as a few hundred hungry people in the Milton area, but Litman says the volunteers are seeing that the problem is real, “It’s good to have different volunteer groups because some people that wouldn’t necessarily see that get to see that first hand and I think it really opens people’s eyes that it is a problem that is actually happening in their community.”

Most of the volunteers are from student groups from Bucknell University and the local community.

The Milton Community Harvest is most Mondays from 5-630pm at St. Andrews Church in Milton, and is free to whoever needs it. Bucknell University, St. Andrew’s Church, Weis Market in Lewisburg Parkhurst Dining Services as well as private donations help support the weekly meal.

For more information or to get involved go to communityharvest.blogs.bucknell.edu/.