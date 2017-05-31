Weekend DUI check point nets a few

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE – Over the weekend state police from Milton and Selinsgrove set up a DUI checkpoint at the intersection of Routes 45 and 405 in the Montandon area.

State troopers say stopped about 165 vehicles and did arrest three motorists for DUI. They found that five other motorists were drinking alcohol before driving but weren’t DUI. Nearly 20 other citations and written warnings were handed at the checkpoint.

The checkpoint this weekend was announced ahead of time. State Police released a statement in mid-May stating that there would be several DUI checkpoints throughout the spring and summer. (Christopher Elio)