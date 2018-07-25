WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Route 11 blocked, watches, roads, river info…

The National Weather Service has posted the following advisories:

A Flash Flood Warning, and a Flood Warning are both posted for Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties.

From WKOK News:

Route 11 is blocked at two locations:

Route 11 is blocked between Northumberland and Danville because of a rock slide near the Northumberland/Montour County line.

Route 11 is blocked between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam because of standing water on Route 11 near Shamokin Dam. PennDOT says motorists traveling from Northumberland to Danville should use Route 147 south to Sunbury and Route 61 north to Route 15 north to Interstate 80 east to Route 54 east. PennDOT says motorists traveling from Danville to Northumberland should use Route 54 west to I-80 west to Route 15 south to Route 61 south to Sunbury and Route 147 north.



From PennDOT:

Montour Route 54 between Route 254 in Derry Township and Valley Road in Valley Township. Route 3003 (Narehood Road) between Steckermill Road and Mexico Road in Liberty Township. Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Route 54 in Derry Township and Narehood Road in Liberty Township. Northumberland (New) Route 11 between Northumberland Borough and Danville Borough in Montour County due to a soil slide. (New) Route 11 between Shamokin Dam and Northumberland due to standing water near Shamokin Dam. (New) Route 61 between Route 487 and Main Street in Shamokin Township. (New) Route 61 between Irish Valley Road and Route 487 (Valley Avenue) in Shamokin Township. Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township. Shakespeare Road from Mansion Road to Route 45 (New) Route 1029 (Mexico Road/Creek Road/Follmer Road) between Route 642 and the Montour County line in East Chillisquaque Township. Route 4004 (Mile Post Road) between Shikellamy Avenue and Mt. Pleasant Road in Upper Augusta Township. Intersection of Routes 54 and 44 in Turbotville is closed and under water. Route 54 east of Turbotville is closed

Muddy Run Road in Turbot Township from Red Hill Road to Grange Hill Road

Union

15th Street in Lewisburg is closed

Columbia

Route 487 by Knoebels is closed. The rest of Southern Drive is open.

Route 42 is closed between Black Run Road and Mall Boulevard

Greencreek Road by Rohrsburg is closed

Sullivan

(New) Route 220 between Route 405 in Wolf Township and Route 42 in Davidson Township.

Rainfall amounts: In the past 24-hours at the Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, AccuWeather measures 1.14 inches of precipitation.

The latest from the National Weather Service:

PPL Outages:

Montour County outages number 54

Northumberland 571

Snyder 245

Cancellations: