Wednesday services are planned for Bruce Smith

SUNBURY—The funeral service for Bruce Smith will be held this week in Sunbury. The head of the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce died Saturday.

State house member Lynda Schelgel Culver spoke about his legacy saying, “I mean anybody who knew Bruce he always made everything look easy, regardless of the degree of difficulty it took him to accomplish the different things he accomplished in our community. He was an advocate for business but also an advocate for people and really good at bringing that human touch to everything he did.”

The viewing for Bruce Smith will be held Wednesday at Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church with the service to follow. In an announcement from the chamber of commerce, they say in lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce’s memory can be made to the Central PA Business & Education Association, Milton Salvation Army, and CIES Program of SUNCOM Industries.

A public celebration of Bruce’s life will be planned at a later date. The Central PA Chamber of Commerce office will be closed on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 for the services.