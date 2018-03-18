Weather to blame for 3-car crash in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TWP – A three-car accident was reported on Route 54 in Northumberland County’s Delaware Township on Friday. State Police in Milton say 24-year old Ronald Rasado-Pagan of Lewisburg was traveling west on Route 54 around 5:45 a.m., when he crossed the double solid line due to sudden weather conditions.

Police say his vehicle struck the front end of the on-coming car driven by 53-year old Marylee Landis of Milton. Driving eastbound behind Landis was 50-year old George Hamilton of Williamsport, who then rear-ended Landis.

The crash happened at the intersection with Susquehanna Trail. Possible injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not known at this time. All drivers were wearing seatbelts. (Sara Lauver)