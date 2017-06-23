Weather postpones tonight’s Union County Fourth of July festivities

LEWISBURG – Because of the inclement weather, all Union County Veteran’s 4th of July activities tonight have been postponed to Sunday. This includes tonight’s patriotic show featuring “Seasoned Sounds” at Wolfe Field and the fireworks.

Our sister station 94KX will still have the soundtrack simulcast during the fireworks Sunday at 9:30pm. All events scheduled for tonight will be held at the original times Sunday. More information is posted at WKOK.com.

Saturday’s Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Monumental Mile race, the parade and the rest of Saturday’s activities are still on schedule and will be held rain or shine tomorrow.