Watsontown police still investigating an identity theft

WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police are out with new pictures of the thieves who they say stole credit cards earlier this month. They’re still investigating the identity theft involving a 45-year-old Watsontown resident.

Police say in June 2017, two unidentified females used the victim’s identity to open multiple credit cards at three stores. Transactions made were worth just over $1,900.

Police have released new photos and they are posted at WKOK.com. Anyone with information is asked to called Watsontown Police at 570-538-2772 or Union County Communications at 570-742-8771.