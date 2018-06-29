Watsontown police need help funding K9 project

WATSONTOWN– The Watsontown Police Department is seeking funding for their new Police K9 Project. In conjunction with the Northumberland/ Montour County Drug Task Force this program is made possible through the Throw Away Dogs Project, a non-profit that provides rescue dogs for narcotics detection.

The Watsontown Police Department narcotics detection dog will be used to assist the the regional drug task force when available. The department says they will have to pay for a vehicle, equipment, training, and medical care.

They are seeking funding through state and federal grants but they need support from the local community. If you would like to help fund the Police K9 Project, donations will be accepted by mail or in person at the police station. Address your contribution to Police K9 Project, Watsontown Police Department at 318 Main Street in Watsontown.