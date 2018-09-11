Watsontown Police make arrest after reported hit and run

WATSONTOWN- Watsontown Police have arrested 30-year-old Courtney Guffey and 31-year-old Ian Tanner both of Milton, stemming from an accident on August 30. Police say the pair reported a description of a vehicle which was said to have struck their vehicle and reported that the vehicle fled the scene.

Police say the pair gave a false story in relation to the accident. After further investigation by police the duo admitted to falsifying information of the hit and run because it was not their vehicle. The pair have been charged through District Court with 3 misdemeanor counts of False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities.