WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police are investigating a burglary that happened in the Liberty Square Apartments near East 8th Street in Watsontown. Police told WKOK that the burglary occurred sometime between last Friday and Monday morning.

Police say a significant amount of property was stolen from the unit while no one was home. Watsontown Police are asking for anyone with information or witnesses to suspicious activity around the apartments to contact the Watsontown Police Department.